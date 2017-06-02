Morrissey praises ‘intelligent’ Jeremy Corbyn, calls Theresa May ‘dishonest’

Ex-Smiths frontman hits out at British Prime Minister's support of fox hunting

Morrissey has spoken out in support of Jeremy Corbyn while criticising Theresa May for her support of fox hunting.

Labour leader Corbyn faces Prime Minister May in the UK general election when Britain goes to the polls on June 8. This week he has promised to keep fox hunting banned, describing it as “barbaric”, while May has indicated that she would repeal the ban.

Issuing a statement on Facebook (see below), the former Smiths frontman has now written: “Theresa May supports fox-killing, and, having authorized the unnecessary slaughter of thousands of British badgers, Theresa May would now like to repeal the law against fox-hunting, to satisfy those who enjoy killing. No social justice rights in modern Britain for any animals who do not speak the Queen’s English!”

Describing May as “dishonest”, he added: “My own view is that a British Prime Minister should not approve of killing of any kind. Foxes are mother and fathers and brothers and sisters.”

Morrissey went on to say: “Jeremy Corbyn, who is intelligent, opposes any form of animal slaughter. There is no such thing as humane killing.”

“Many feel that people who hold the beliefs of Theresa May should also be culled, and we therefore assume that she would not object to this form of death for her own self,” Morrissey said. “Continuing to sell arms to the Middle East, and now speaking in support of fox-killing, Theresa May is not the face of 2017 England.”

Jeremy Corbyn appears on this week’s cover of NME. Read the full interview here and watch below.

Morrissey recently made headlines after releasing a statement following the Manchester terror attack.

He wrote: “In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private. Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections.”