Morrissey has posted his first tweet ever and it’s amazing

Has his new single title been revealed?

Morrissey recently got himself a Twitter account, and now he has sent his very first tweet too.

Following news last month that the singer is set to release a new solo album, a verified Twitter account appeared over the weekend under the former Smiths frontman’s name, with the handle @officialmoz.

Now, the Morrissey Twitter account has tweeted its first tweet, which reads: “Spent the day in bed…”

It’s not known whether it is actually Morrissey himself tweeting personally. However, ‘Spent The Day In Bed’ is rumoured to be the title of Moz’s album’s first single.

Back in 2014, a verified Twitter account opened under his name, but he claimed it was “bogus”. The Smiths launched a Twitter account in 2016, and Morrissey said at the time: “Follow it at your peril”. Fans thought it meant there was new music on the way, but it transpired that Warner Bros set it up to “celebrate the history and music” of the band.

Meanwhile, Morrissey’s 11th album ‘Low In High-School’ is to be released on November 17. It follows on from 2014’s ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’.

‘Low In High-School’ was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios. The album was produced by Joe Chiccarelli – famed for working with the likes of Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes.