It looks like Morrissey has finally got himself a Twitter account

The account is verified, but is it the real deal this time?

It appears that Morrissey has joined Twitter.

A verified Twitter account has appeared under the former The Smiths frontman’s name, with the handle @officialmoz.

The bio includes a plug for his upcoming album, with a link to his official facebook.

The profile picture is the same image used on his Facebook.

The singer hasn’t followed anyone or tweeted yet, but he already has 11.2k followers at time of writing.

Back in 2014, a verified Twitter account opened under his name, but he claimed it was “bogus”.

The Smiths launched a Twitter account in 2016, and Morrissey said at the time: “Follow it at your peril”.

Fans thought it meant there was new music on the way, but it transpired that Warner Bros set it up to “celebrate the history and music” of the band.

Earlier this week, the Morrissey launched an official website, which currently only has adverts for his album and upcoming show with Billy Idol at the Hollwood Bowl, as well as a sign-up for his mailing list.

He made the announcement on his official Facebook page.

Morrissey signed a new record deal with BMG back in August, announcing that he would be releasing his 11th studio album ‘Low in High School‘ on November 17.

Fans have been awaiting news of a new release from the former Smiths turned solo star since 2014’s ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business‘.