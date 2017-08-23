Morrissey’s name added to Hollywood Bowl road sign

An unknown person(s) made the adjustment after the musician announced he'd be launching his new album at the venue in November

Morrissey‘s name has been temporarily added to a road sign in LA which points in the direction of the city’s famed Hollywood Bowl.

The former Smiths frontman announced his latest solo album, ‘Low In High-Sch0ol’, yesterday (August 22), which will be his first full-length record since 2014’s ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’.

Morrissey will launch ‘Low In High-School’ – which is set for release on November 17 – with a huge gig at the Hollywood Bowl on November 10, and excitement in the local area is clearly building.

Yesterday (August 22), Twitter users noticed that a sign pointing to an exit sign for the venue over L.A.’s 101 Freeway southbound had had the word ‘Morrissey’ added to it in the same typeface as other US road signs (via Slicing Up Eyeballs).

See pictures of the road sign below.

"We look to Los Angeles for the language we use" 🎶 #Morrissey at @hollywoodbowl Friday, November 10th 🎉 repost from @8stitches9lives #BecauseWeMust ♥️ A post shared by Vanessa Aguirre (@girl_racer) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Morrissey’s new album has been produced by Joe Chiccarelli, who has previously worked with the likes of The Strokes, Frank Zappa and The White Stripes.

In a press release, ‘Low In High-School’ was described as a “landmark record” by the artist’s new label, BMG.

“There are not many artists around today that can compare to Morrissey,” said Korda Marshall, EVP of BMG. “He is an extraordinary talent. He is prodigious, literate, witty, elegant and above all, courageous. His lyrics, humour and melodies have influenced many generations.”