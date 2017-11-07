Hear Morrissey’s new track ‘Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage’

Watch its lyric video now

Morrissey has shared a new track called ‘Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage’. Scroll below to watch a lyric video for the song.

The track features on the former Smiths frontman’s upcoming album ‘Low In High School’, which will be released on November 17. It’s Moz’s 11th solo album and follows on from 2014’s ‘World Peace Is None of Your Business’.

The artwork for the single features a half-naked girl in a plastic bag dress, shot by German photographer Miron Zownir.

Listen to the song below. It follows the recently revealed Morrissey songs ‘Spent The Day In Bed’ and ‘I Wish You Lonely’.

A rendition of the track performed by Morrissey during his BBC 6 Music Maida Vale session included the chant “Brexit, exit, Brexit, exit”. This doesn’t appear on the studio version.

Meanwhile, Morrissey has added another London show to his 2018 UK tour due to “overwhelming demand”. Moz will play London Palladium on March 10 during what will be his first British tour since 2015.

At the weekend, Morrissey cancelled a show in Paso Robles, California at last minute after it was deemed “too cold” for the singer to perform. An announcement was made over the PA stating that the show would be “postponed” due to the venue’s on-stage heating system not working.