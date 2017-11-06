Morrissey adds another London show due to “overwhelming demand”

It's Moz's first UK tour since 2015

Morrissey has announced a third London show for 2018.

The former Smiths frontman recently announced his first UK tour since 2015.

Having already sold-out gigs in the capital at the Royal Albert Hall and Alexandra Palace, Morrissey has now added another.

Due to “overwhelming demand”, a London Palladium show has now been announced for March 10, 2018.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 10) at 10am. Buy tickets here.

Meanwhile, last night’s Morrissey show in Paso Robles, California was cancelled at the last minute, after it was deemed “too cold” for the singer to perform.

The concert was set to take place at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre, as part of Morrissey’s US tour in support of upcoming new album ‘Low In High-School’.

However, it was cancelled after the set was supposed to start, with an announcement over the PA stating that the show would be “postponed” due to the venue’s on-stage heating system not working.

A number of fans expressed their frustration and disappointment on social media – “Fuck that drama queen. Never again. Rot in hell” wrote one.

Morrissey also recently released the music video for comeback single ‘Spent The Day In Bed’, which sees him sitting in a wheelchair while being pushed by close friend Joey Barton.