Morrissey releases statement on Manchester terror attack: ‘Will this ever stop?’

Former Smiths frontman shares views following bombing in his hometown

Morrissey has released a statement following last night’s terror attack in Manchester.

Last night (May 22) saw a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded following an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester Arena venue. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. The bomber has since been named and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The former Smiths frontman and Manchester native, whose 58th birthday was yesterday, has written in a Facebook status: “Celebrating my birthday in Manchester as news of the Manchester Arena bomb broke. The anger is monumental. For what reason will this ever stop?”

Morrissey continues to criticise British Prime Minister Theresa May, London mayor Sadiq Khan, the Queen and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

He writes: “Theresa May says such attacks ‘will not break us’, but her own life is lived in a bullet-proof bubble, and she evidently does not need to identify any young people today in Manchester morgues. Also, ‘will not break us’ means that the tragedy will not break her, or her policies on immigration. The young people of Manchester are already broken – thanks all the same, Theresa. Sadiq Khan says ‘London is united with Manchester’, but he does not condemn Islamic State – who have claimed responsibility for the bomb. The Queen receives absurd praise for her ‘strong words’ against the attack, yet she does not cancel today’s garden party at Buckingham Palace – for which no criticism is allowed in the Britain of free press. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the attack is the work of an ‘extremist’. An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?”

“In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private. Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections.”

Fellow Manchester native Noel Gallagher has also posted a tribute online, following tributes from the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more.

Meanwhile, the first victims of the attack have been named, with the youngest just 8-years-old. Manchester Arena has also issued a statement following the incident.

Following the attack, over half a million pound has been raised for the victims and their families.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.