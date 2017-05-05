Morrissey says Marine Le Pen ‘won’ French election debate but the BBC won’t ‘tell the truth’

The Smiths frontman issues statement damning 'mainstream news media outlets'

Morrissey has issued a statement about this week’s French election debate, arguing that far-right candidate Marine Le Pen “easily won” the contest against centralist independent candidate Emmanuel Macron.

Posting a statement via his keyboardist Gustavo Manzur’s Facebook page, Morrissey wrote: “Last night Marine Le Pen easily won the French Election debate. Today both the BBC and CNN say Macron won the debate. This is precisely the reason why mainstream news media outlets cannot be trusted to tell the truth. Their private agendas are more important than facts, reality, or their duty to the people.”

See in full below:

Last October, Morrissey hit out at the mainstream media over its coverage of Brexit. He said: “As for Brexit, the result was magnificent, but it is not accepted by the BBC or Sky News because they object to a public that cannot be hypnotised by BBC or Sky nonsense. These news teams are exactly the same as Fox and CNN in that they all depend on public stupidity in order to create their own myth of reality. Watch them at your peril!”

Morrissey has also made headlines recently after it emerged that he turned down the opportunity to sing on the new Gorillaz album. Meanwhile, his ‘problematic’ t-shirt featuring civil rights activist James Baldwin was removed from sale after a wave of race controversy.

In April, Morrissey cancelled a gig in San Antonio, Texas over reported “health concerns”.

A message posted on the venue’s website read: “Following health concerns stemming from Morrissey’s appearance in Tucson, it is with great sadness that tonight’s sold out engagement in San Antonio at the Tobin Center is cancelled to allow him to fully recuperate.”