Morrissey performs ‘Spent The Day In Bed’ on ‘Jools Holland’

The Smiths singer's new solo single gets a TV airing

Morrissey appeared on last night’s Jools Holland, performing new single ‘Spent The Day In Bed’ from his upcoming album ‘Low in High School’.

The former Smiths frontman announced his new album back in August, with ‘Low In High School’ set for a November 17 release via new label BMG.

Last night (October 3), he joined Queens Of The Stone Age, The National, Jessie Ware and more on BBC music show Later… with Jools Holland, to perform the new single.

Watch Morrissey’s ‘Spent The Day In Bed’ performance on Later… with Jools Holland below.

Earlier this month, Morrissey debuted a number of new tracks from ‘Low In High School’ in a BBC 6 Music live session.

He performed the album’s tracks ‘When You Open Up Your Legs’, ‘I Wish You Lonely’, ‘Home Is a Question Mark’, ‘Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage’ – as well as ‘Spent the Day In Bed’ – live.

The session also saw Morrissey perform a collection of classic and recent solo tracks as well as a cover of The Pretenders’ ‘Back on the Chain Gang’. Elsewhere during the session, Morrissey appeared to offer his support to anti-Islam politician Anne Marie Waters.

With more tour dates set to follow, Morrissey has announced a launch show for ‘Low in High School’ at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday November 10.