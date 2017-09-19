Morrissey takes aim at police brutality with politically-charged new t-shirt

T-shirt promotes singer's new album 'Low In High School'

Morrissey takes a swipe at police brutality with a new politically-charged t-shirt bearing the title of a song from his new album.

The former Smiths frontman releases his new record ‘Low In High School’ on November 17. It’s his 11th solo LP and follows on from 2014’s ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’. Earlier today (September 19), the singer unveiled its lead single ‘Spent The Day In Bed’.

Now Morrissey is selling a new t-shirt that features a song title from his new album, specifically ‘Who Will Protect Us From The Police?’. It also shows a pixellated image of police officer holding a man to the ground and appearing to punch the individual. See below. It’s on sale via Morrissey’s online merch store.

The singer made headlines earlier this year after a “problematic” t-shirt featuring civil rights activist James Baldwin was removed from sale via his online store.

Morrissey’s new album artwork and tracklist are as below. After his controversial new album cover was shared online, many stores denied rumours that they’d be refusing to stock the record.

1 ‘My Love, I’d Do Anything for You’

2 ‘I Wish You Lonely’

3 ‘Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage’

4 ‘Home Is a Question Mark’

5 ‘Spent the Day in Bed’

6 ‘I Bury the Living’

7 ‘In Your Lap’

8 ‘The Girl from Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel’

9 ‘All the Young People Must Fall in Love’

10 ‘When You Open Up Your Legs’

11 ‘Who Will Protect Us From the Police?’

12 ‘Israel’