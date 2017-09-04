Moz is heading to London...

Morrissey, Robert Plant, and Alt-J have been announced among the massive names taking part in this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Live at Maida Vale.

The Maida Vale sessions, which are returning for the sixth consecutive year, will take place from Monday 2 – Friday 6 October and will see performances being broadcast live from 10am-1pm every day.

Along with performances from Morrissey and former Led Zeppelin singer Plant, the line-up will be completed by Mercury Prize nominated rapper Loyle Carner and post-rock icons Mogwai.

It also marks Morrissey’s first performance in London since 2015 – and fans can now apply to win tickets to all five of the performances.

But if you can’t get down to the shows in person, there’s extensive coverage to tide you over too – broadcast live each day on BBC 6 Music, while footage of the performances is available via the BBC 6 Music website and BBC Red Button.

Paul Rodgers, the Head of 6 Music said: “6 Music celebrates and champions the alternative spirit of music and culture, uniting cutting-edge music of today and the iconic and ground-breaking sounds of the past 50 years. The Station brings a great range of live musical performances to our audience and the quality of this year’s Live at Maida Vale line up speaks for itself.”

Presenter Lauren Laverne added: “This year’s line-up is eclectic as ever, including two Mercury Prize 2017 nominees, bringing together a rich mix of artists to represent the exciting range of music found on 6 Music.”