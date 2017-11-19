Morrissey says Kevin Spacey has been “attacked unnecessarily”

“If everything went well, and if it had given them a great career, they would not talk about it.”



Morrissey has commented on the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal, claiming that allegations against Kevin Spacey don’t “sound very credible” and that the actor is being “attacked unnecessarily”.

During an interview with German news site Spiegel (translated by AV Club), the Smiths frontman spoke of the ongoing scandal – questioning the definition of harassment in the modern age.

Though Morrissey made it clear that he condemns sexual abuse in any form, he stated that “the person referred to as a victim is merely disappointed,” and said “if everything went well, and if it had given them a great career, they would not talk about it.”

Talking specifically of the Spacey case, Morrissey said: “As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14. One wonders where the boy’s parents were. One wonders if the boy did not know what would happen.”

“I do not know about you, but in my youth I have never been in situations like this. Never. I was always aware of what could happen,” he continued. “When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me that Spacey has been attacked unnecessarily.”

Recently, London’s Old Vic Theatre confirmed that it has received 20 personal testimonies of alleged inappropriate behaviour by Kevin Spacey while he was the theatre’s artistic director.