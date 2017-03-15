Morrissey selling ‘Black is how I feel on the inside’ t-shirts featuring civil rights activist James Baldwin

A classic Smiths lyric takes on a new meaning.

Morrissey is selling a new t-shirt that features the lyrics “I wear black on the outside/’Cause black is how I feel on the inside”. The lyrics are taken from the Smiths’ 1986 song ‘Unloveable’.

As pointed out by Morrissey’s official fan site True To You, the t-shirt will be sold on the singer’s upcoming North American tour.

The t-shirt also features a photo of the late James Baldwin, the iconic writer and civil rights activist. Morrissey’s name is emblazoned on Baldwin’s left shoulder. You can see it below.

Some twitter users have called the t-shirt design problematic, with one writing “the Morrissey the less I like”. Another wrote “Morrissey is problematic. Nothing to see here, folks.”

Meanwhile, the forthcoming biopic about Morrissey‘s life has been given a new title.

The movie is being made by Orian Williams, who worked as producer on the Ian Curtis biopic Control.

The film, which has not been authorised by the former Smiths frontman, will now be called England Is Mine, according to a new interview with Williams. It was originally set to be titled Steven, which is Morrissey’s first name.

The new title, as Morrissey-Solo points out, is a reference to a lyric in The Smiths‘ song ‘Still Ill’.

In the interview, which aired on SiriusXM, Williams also revealed that the biopic will end when Morrissey meets Johnny Marr. The film will largely explore the frontman’s youth and his “triumph over an alienated childhood to become the cult star he is today”.

Jack Lowden, who starred in the BBC adaptation of War & Peace, had been previously reported to be cast in the film, while Downton Abbey‘s Jessica Brown Findlay will reportedly play Linder Sterling.

At present, there is no release date for England Is Mine.