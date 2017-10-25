Morrissey shares new track ‘I Wish You Lonely’

Moz's new album is due November 17

Morrissey has shared ‘I Wish You Lonely’, another new track from his incoming album ‘Low In High-School’.

The former Smiths man announced the new record back in August, before sharing its lead single ‘Spent The Day In Bed’ the following month. More recently, he shared ‘Spent The Day In Bed”s Joey Barton-starring music video.

Now, he’s followed it up with another ‘Low In High-School’ preview. Listen to ‘I Wish You Lonely’ below, via Spotify.

Meanwhile, Morrissey has also announced details of special pop-up shops in London and LA to mark the release of his new album – offering ‘exclusive media and merchandise’.

The first shop will be open in London on Friday 17 – Sunday 19 November at Provender Building, Camden Market, NW1 8AH and will open at 8am on Friday 17. A second will also open for Stateside fans at 8250 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90048.

Morrissey will release his 11th album ‘Low In High-School’ on November 17. It follows on from 2014’s ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’.

After his controversial new album cover was apparently shared online, many stores denied rumours that they’d be refusing to stock the record.