Watch Morrissey perform The Smiths’ ‘I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish’ for the first time live

Singer plays 'Strangeways, Here We Come' track in Portland

Morrissey performed Smiths track ‘I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish’ at a recent show, the first time a member of The Smiths has played the song live.

The track featured on the band’s fourth and final album, ‘Strangeways, Here We Come’. That record was released in September 1987, shortly after the band split.

Morrissey performed the song at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland on Tuesday (October 31). Watch fan-shot footage below.

Meanwhile, Morrissey is due to release a new album, ‘Low In High School‘, later this month (November 17). The album was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios and was produced by Joe Chiccarelli – famed for working with the likes of Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes.

Morrissey has also teamed up with animal rights charity PETA for a new ad campaign called Holidays Are Murder For Turkeys. In the advert, a cartoon version of the singer holds a sign with the campaign slogan written on it, while a cat sits on his shoulder. Behind him, there are two photos of him – one with another cat, and one with a lamb.

PETA members will hand out the adverts to fans as they leave shows on Morrissey’s upcoming US tour. PETA Vice President Dan Mathews said: “We hope this unique artwork will end up on refrigerators across the country as a reminder that animals shouldn’t be sacrificed for holiday feasts.”