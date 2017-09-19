New Morrissey single ‘Spent The Day In Bed’ coming this morning

Is he also teasing tour dates?

Morrissey is set to unveil his new comeback single ‘Spent The Day In Bed’ this morning – with many hoping that tour dates will follow too.

Earlier this week, the former Smiths turned solo icon made headlines when he appeared to finally join Twitter. Last night, he made his very first Tweet with the words ‘Spent The Day In Bed‘. Now, BBC 6 Music has confirmed that this is the name of his new single – and they’ll be giving the track its very first play at 8.45am.

Morrissey also sent a second Tweet, which appears to be referring to US States co-ordinating an American tour:

While announcing his first London show in two years at the upcoming BBC 6 Music Live series, Morrissey will release his 11th album ‘Low In High-School’ ion November 17. It follows on from 2014’s ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’.

After his controversial new album cover was apparently shared online, many stores denied rumours that they’d be refusing to stock the record.

‘Low In High-School’ was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios. The album was produced by Joe Chiccarelli – famed for working with the likes of Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes.