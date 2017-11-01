Morrissey teams up with PETA for ‘Holidays Are Murder On Turkeys’ campaign

The musician has famously been a staunch supporter of animal rights

Morrissey has teamed up with animal rights charity PETA for a new ad campaign called Holidays Are Murder For Turkeys.

The musician is a famous supporter of animal rights, banning venues from selling meat products on the days of his shows, and detailing his views on the cattle farming industry on The Smiths‘ ‘Meat Is Murder‘.

In the advert, a cartoon version of the singer holds a sign with the campaign slogan written on it, while a cat sits on his shoulder. Behind him, there are two photos of him – one with another cat, and one with a lamb.

As Consequence Of Sound reports, PETA members will hand out the adverts to fans as they leave shows on Morrissey’s upcoming US tour.

PETA Vice President Dan Mathews said: “We hope this unique artwork will end up on refrigerators across the country as a reminder that animals shouldn’t be sacrificed for holiday feasts.”

Meanwhile, Morrissey is due to release a new album, ‘Low In High School‘, later this month (November 17). The album was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios and was produced by Joe Chiccarelli – famed for working with the likes of Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes.

“There are not many artists around today that can compare to Morrissey,” said Korda Marshall, EVP of BMG. “He is an extraordinary talent. He is prodigious, literate, witty, elegant and above all, courageous. His lyrics, humour and melodies have influenced many generations.

“The music on this new landmark record will speak for itself and we are delighted to welcome him to BMG.”

Morrissey will play the following dates:

Seattle, Paramount Theatre (November 2)

San Francisco, Masonic Temple (4)

Paso Robles, Vina Robles Amphitheatre (5)

Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl (10, 11)

Phoenix, Marquee (16)

Salt Lake City, Kinsbury Hall (18)

Denver, Paramount Theatre (20)

St. Louis, Peabody Opera House (22)

Chicago, Riviera Theater (25)

Detroit, The Fillmore (28)

Washington DC, The Anthem (30)

New York, Theater At Madison Square Garden (December 2)

Philadelphia, The Fillmore (4)

Boston, Orpheum Theatre (7)

Aberdeen, AECC BHGE Arena (February 16)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (17)

Dublin, 3Arena (20

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (23)

Leeds, First Direct Arena (24)

Birmingham, Genting Arena (27)

Brighton, Centre (March 3)

London, Royal Albert Hall (7)

London, Alexandra Palace (9)