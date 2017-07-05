Morrissey claims he was ‘terrorised’ by a police officer in Rome

Former Smiths frontman accuses 'insane' officer of inflicting a 'deliberate act of terror'

Morrissey has accused a police officer in Rome of harassing him in public in what the singer describes as a “deliberate act of terror”.

According to a message posted to the Facebook page of photographer and Morrissey’s nephew, Sam Esty Rayner, the former Smiths frontman was stopped by a police officer outside a Nike store in Rome last night (July 4). According to Rayner, the officer “terrorised” the star for 35 minutes, demanded to see his “papers”, “shouted very loudly” while he “held his gun throughout the confrontation”. The unnamed officer, who is pictured in the Facebook post, also allegedly told Morrissey: “I know who you are”.

The post includes a statement from Morrissey himself, which reads: “This was a deliberate act of terror by this Officer, who had no personal identification, but whose Polizia 113 motor-bike had the plate G2458. I had not broken the law or acted suspiciously. The officer unlocked his gun and held it as he screamed into my face. Some people came to my rescue. This happened outside the Nike store, and many people filmed the obviously insane officer. I believe he recognized me and wanted to frighten me. I did not back down even though I believed he was about to shoot me. I urge people to beware of this dangerously aggressive Officer. He might kill you.”

See the Facebook post in full beneath.

Meanwhile, one of Morrissey’s childhood friends has criticised a new biopic based on the singer’s early life, describing the film’s trailer as “disingenuous” and “rather insulting”. The first trailer for the Morrissey biopic England Is Mine was released last week, with the film arriving in cinemas on August 4.

James Maker recently said of the film: “It is not a biopic, but historical fiction”, going on to object to Morrissey being portrayed as “an autistic, retiring creature with both curly hair and a natural crimp, who had to be physically pushed into becoming a singer by a well-meaning friend”, adding: “The premise that if Morrissey could be a singer, then anybody could, is disingenuous, and rather insulting to his original talent as an artist.”