Morrissey unveils ‘Spent The Day In Bed’ video starring Joey Barton and announces pop-up shops

'Spend The Day In Camden'

Morrissey has unveiled the new video for comeback single ‘Spent The Day In Bed’ starring footballer Joey Barton. He’s also announced details of special pop-up shops for fans.

Last month, the footballer shared a photo of his time with Morrissey and revealed that they’d been shooting a video together. Now, he’s shared the official clip for the launch single of his comeback album ‘Low In High School’.

Filmed at the 142 year-old Peckham Liberal Club, ‘Spent The Day In Bed’ was directed by Sophie Muller (Beyoncé, Kings Of Leon, Blur, The Killers and Annie Lennox), and shows Barton pushing a typically deadpan Morrissey around in a wheelchair. The video also features artist David Hoyle.

Meanwhile, Morrissey has also announced details of special pop-up shops in London and LA to mark the release of his new album – offering ‘exclusive media and merchandise’.

The first shop will be open in London on Friday 17 – Sunday 19 November at Provender Building, Camden Market, NW1 8AH and will open at 8am on Friday 17. A second will also open for Stateside fans at 8250 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90048.

Featuring ‘the most Morrissey tracklist ever‘ and lead single ‘Spent The Day In Bed‘, Morrissey’s 11th solo album ‘Low In High School’ will be released on November 17.

UK and European tour dates are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.