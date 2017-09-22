Morrissey announces US tour

The former Smiths frontman will play a number of dates stateside in support of new album 'Low In High School'

Morrissey has announced a new US tour.

The former Smiths frontman-turned-solo artist is gearing up to release his latest studio album, ‘Low In High School’, on November 17. He shared the record’s lead single, ‘Spent The Day In Bed’, earlier this week.

After announcing a huge gig at the Hollywood Bowl last month, Morrissey has now added a number of US tour dates to his itinerary in support of ‘Low In High School’. Kicking off in Portland on October 31, the live jaunt will wrap up after a number of dates in Boston on December 7.

See Morrissey’s US tour dates below.

October

31 – Portland, OR – Schnitzer Concert Hall

November

2 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

5 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10-11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl ^

16 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

20 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

22 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House

25 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

28 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

December

2 – New York, NY – Theatre at Madison Square Garden

4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

7 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Meanwhile, fans have been reacting to the announcement this week of the tracklist for ‘Low In High School’, with one fan arguing that the track names of the new songs are “the most Morrissey thing ever.”