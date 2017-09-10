Morrissey’s new album cover revealed?

The 'Low In High School' album cover seems to have surfaced online

The cover for Morrissey‘s new album ‘Low In High School’ seems to have surfaced online.

Morrissey’s close friend, artist Linder Sterling posted what looks to be the new album cover on Instagram.

The child featured on the cover is reportedly Max Lopez, the son of Morrissey’s touring bassist Mando Lopez, who was present during the recording of the album in Italy. You can see the image below.

Morrissey’s childhood friend James Maker also posted a status about the album cover on Facebook, claiming that HMV are refusing to stock the album in the UK because “the cover art is offensive.” You can see his post below.

Fans have been awaiting news of a new release from the former Smiths turned solo star since 2014’s ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business‘. In the wake of the record’s release, he parted ways with label Harvest – claiming that ‘working with them almost killed him‘.

Due for release on November 17, ‘Low In High-School’ was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios. The album was produced by Joe Chiccarelli – famed for working with the likes of Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes.

“There are not many artists around today that can compare to Morrissey,” said Korda Marshall, EVP of BMG. “He is an extraordinary talent. He is prodigious, literate, witty, elegant and above all, courageous. His lyrics, humour and melodies have influenced many generations.

“The music on this new landmark record will speak for itself and we are delighted to welcome him to BMG.”