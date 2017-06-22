Study finds Radiohead and Liam Gallagher among most searched for Glastonbury 2017 acts

Marketing and technology agency DigitasLBi are behind the new findings, which have been published ahead of the festival this weekend

A new study has found that Radiohead are the most searched for band in internet searches relating to Glastonbury 2017, with Liam Gallagher also making a late charge up the rankings in recent weeks.

Ahead of the commencement of the festival proper tomorrow (June 23), new findings published by marketing and technology agency DigitasLBi have shed light on which bands and acts festivalgoers have been searching for in the months leading up to the Pilton party.

In a study that was carried out by the agency over the past 12 months, Radiohead – who are headlining Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage tomorrow night – were found to be the most searched for band by quite some distance.

The Thom Yorke-led band came out on top ahead of fellow headliners Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters, while Barry Gibb came in at a surprise fourth – the Bee Gees singer is set to perform in the hallowed ‘Legend’s Slot’ on Sunday afternoon. Stormzy rounded off the top five with nearly 4000 searches.

See the top five most searched for Glastonbury bands and artists over the past 12 months below:

1. Radiohead – 22,270

2. Ed Sheeran – 18,270

3. Foo Fighters – 16,870

4. Barry Gibb – 6,250

5. Stormzy – 3,930

Gallagher, meanwhile, dominated Glastonbury-based artist searches last month, coming way ahead of Radiohead, Sheeran and The Jacksons.

The top five Glastonbury band and artist searches in the month of May can be seen below.

1. Liam Gallagher – 2,020

2. Radiohead – 730

3. Ed Sheeran – 500

4. The Jacksons – 400

5. Foo Fighters – 380

