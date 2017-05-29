Mother of Manchester terror attack victim Martyn Hett hails tributes to her late son

Popular Twitter personality was one of 22 people killed

The mother of Manchester terror attack victim Martyn Hett hailed the outpouring of support at a vigil celebrating his life at Heaton Moor Park in Stockport last night (May 28).

The popular Twitter personality was one of 22 people killed in the suicide bomb attack on May 22.

A Coronation Street-themed cake was among the tributes at the vigil for Hett, who had a tattoo of the soap’s stalwart Deirdre Barlow.

Members of his family also wore personalised T-shirts with tributes from celebrities including singer Mariah Carey and BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw, reports BBC News. Carey previously paid tribute to Hett and he shared many posts about her over the years.

Speaking in front of hundreds of people who attended the vigil, Figen Murray said: “I know I’ve lost a son to this horrible event but they were his friends before and I’ve gained more sons now.”

She also spoke about a hashtag #BeMoreMartyn which was being used to pay tribute to her late son on social media.

“I don’t know how that came about and who started it but I’m going to have it tattooed somewhere on my body. I think he’s taught us all a lesson how to live life more fully,” she said.

Hett’s partner Russell also paid an emotional tribute to the “Deirdre to my Ken” on stage at the vigil.

“I feel robbed of my future, but I feel so grateful of my past”, he added.

The popular Twitter personality died just days before he was due to fly to the USA for a two-month “trip of a lifetime” for which he had been saving for two years.

Fellow singers Lorde and Olly Alexander from Years And Years also recently paid tribute to Hett, who built a sizeable online following with viral videos such as his famous ‘Audrey Roberts Noise’ compilation, which poked affectionate fun at a sound made by Coronation Street actress Sue Nicholls.