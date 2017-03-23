Mother responds to the internet saying her baby daughter looks like Ed Sheeran

People think two-year-old Isla Walton looks like the 'Shape Of You' singer.

Earlier this week, a photo of a two-year-old British girl went viral because of her apparent resemblance to Ed Sheeran.

The little girl’s mother, Zoe Walton from Exeter in Devon, has now responded to her daughter’s new-found internet fame, telling E! News: “I can’t believe how viral it has gone.”

Zoe Walton also said she hopes that Sheeran himself will “one day” make contact with her daughter Isla, his baby doppelganger, who celebrates her third birthday in May.

Sheeran’s third album ‘÷’ was released on March 3. It saw the singer-songwriter break numerous chart records in his first week as all 16 of its tracks entered the UK Top 20. It has already surpassed 1 million chart sales in the UK.

Sheeran is also set to headline Glastonbury this year, a booking that has polarised fans of the festival. “Ed Sheeran is the Glastonbury headliner Brexit Britain deserves,” wrote one person on Twitter, with others also criticising the line-up.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Sheeran has given songwriting credits to the writers of TLC’s R&B classic, ‘No Scrubs’, because of alleged similarities with his Number One hit ‘Shape Of You’. This week, ’80s favourite Rick Astley has covered ‘Shape Of You’ on his latest tour.

Watch below: 10 songs you didn’t know Ed Sheeran wrote: