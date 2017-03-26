Netflix could adapt Mötley Crüe’s ‘The Dirt’ into a feature-length film

The shocking biography 'The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band' was released in 2002.

Netflix could be adapting the Mötley Crüe biography ‘The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band’ into a feature-length film.

The 2002 book is largely comprised of first-hand accounts from the band members. The book details the full spectrum of Motley Crue’s excess with drugs, alcohol and celebrity love affairs. The band formed in Los Angeles in January 1981 and went to sell more than 100 million records worldwide, with a quarter of that coming from the U.S.

Rumours of a movie adaptation have been circulating since 2003.

In 2015, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the project was being handled by Focus Features. In 2003 Johnny Knoxville was reportedly in talks to play bassist Nikki Sixx, with MTV Films also attached to the project.

Deadline now reports that the band has entered into talks with Netflix to produce the film.

It will be directed by Jackass director and producer Jeff Tremaine, with Tom Kapinos and Rick Wilkes set to co-write the script. The band will serve as co-producers of the film alongside Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen and Allen Kovac.

Last year, Blabbermouth reported that Crüe lead singer and noted demon Vince Neil claimed to Las Vegas Magazine that the film’s script is “pretty close to The Dirt, so if you’ve read [it], it’s really something to look forward to.”

Asked how it struck him that he would be seeing an actor playing him on screen, Vince said: “That’s gonna be strange. It’s funny, I saw the table read of the last script. They have these different actors playing each person, and even just the table read of the script was weird when the Vince guy was talking. [Laughs] It wasn’t the guy that’s gonna play me, but it was just kind of weird hearing somebody say your words. It’s a bit of a trip.”