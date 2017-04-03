James Blake features on new Mount Kimbie song ‘We Go Home Together’

Watch its video now

James Blake features on a new track from Mount Kimbie, titled ‘We Go Home Together’. Scroll below to watch its video.

The UK electronic duo, consisting of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos, have shared their first new music since 2013’s ‘Cold Spring Fault Less Youth’, featuring frequent collaborator Blake. James Blake has previously played live with Mount Kimbie and was at one point considered a member of their band.

Watch the video for ‘We Got Home Together’ beneath. The track is out now via Warp.

James Blake released his third album ‘The Colour In Anything’ in May 2016. In NME‘s review, Nick Levine wrote that the album is “a thrillingly intimate album that finds him grappling with self-doubt (‘I Hope My Life’), various relationship troubles (‘Radio Silence’, ‘f.o.r.e.v.e.r.’) and the confusion of falling in love (‘My Willing Heart’). There’s also an overriding sense of optimism,” saying that the record “features Blake’s richest and most emotionally resonant work yet.”

Blake recently unveiled a video for his track ‘My Willing Heart’, starring a pregnant Natalie Portman swimming whilst underwater. Directed by Anna Rose Holmer, its press release stated that the clip was shot “just days” before Portman gave birth to her daughter back in February.