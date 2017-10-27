The event will be hosted by Rita Ora

The acts set to perform at the MTV EMAs have been announced.

The European Music Awards will be hosted by Rita Ora when the event comes to London’s Wembley Arena on November 12.

Former One Direction star-turned-soloist Liam Payne has been announced as the headline act, whilst Clean Bandit will play a special show with guest performances from Zara Larsson, Sean Paul, Anne-Marie and Julia Michaels.

Travis Scott and French Montana have also been added to the line-up, which already included The Killers, Stormzy, Kesha, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello.

The nominees for the 2017 MTV EMAs were released earlier this month, and saw pop superstar Taylor Swift dominate the shortlist with six nominations.

The event will take place two days after the release of Swift’s new album, ‘Reputation’, featuring the singles ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, ‘Ready For It’ and ‘Gorgeous’.

This year’s awards ceremony is being promoted under the hashtag #LondonIsOpen, spearheaded by Mayor Sadiq Khan, promoting the idea that the British capital is “united and open for business, and to the world, following the EU referendum”.

Last year, the EMAs were held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and were hosted by Bebe Rexha. Bruno Mars, DNCE, and Kings of Leon were among the many artists to perform.