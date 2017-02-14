MTV EMAs 2017 to be held in London

This will be the first time the EMAs has been held in London since 1996.

This year’s MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) are to take place in London.

MTV shared the news earlier this morning at their Camden offices, confirming that the EMAs will take place at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday, November 12.

This will be the first time the EMAs has been held in London since 1996, though it was held in Glasgow in 2014, Belfast in 2011, Liverpool in 2008 and Edinburgh in 2003.

Speaking at this morning’s launch event, London Mayor Sadiq Khan thanked MTV’s parent company, Viacom, “for your confidence in the greatest city in the world”, Music Week reports. Tinie Tempah, Ray BLK and Laura Whitmore also attended the launch.

Last year’s MTV EMAs took place in Rotterdam in the Netherlands and featured a politically-charged performance from Green Day. The band performed their then-current single ‘Bang Bang’ as well as 2004’s ‘American Idiot’, dedicating the latter to Donald Trump by changing the lyrics of “The subliminal mind fuck America” to “The subliminal mind Trump America”.

The band won the Global Icon Award on the night, accepting the accolade from Idris Elba. Picking up the prize, Billie Joe Armstrong told the crowd: “I’ve got to say one thing, it’s really nice to be in Europe right now. Most of all it’s nice to be out of America, just for a second, because of this horrendous election that’s going on right now”.