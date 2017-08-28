Here’s the full list of MTV VMA 2017 award winners

Kendrick picked up a cool six awards

The list is in – the MTV VMA 2017 award winners have been unveiled. Last night saw a characteristically dramatic awards ceremony; Taylor Swift debuted her new video, Pink gave an emotive speech, and Jared Leto paid tribute to Chester Bennington.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the awards, picking up six moon men statues for the ‘HUMBLE.’ video. However, Ed Sheeran clinched it for the Artist of the Year award after breaking the Spotify record for first-day album streams with ‘÷’. Khalid won the Best New Artist Award – you can learn more about him in our Under The Radar interview.

See the full list of MTV VMA 2017 award winners below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Ed Sheeran

BEST NEW ARTIST: Khalid

BEST COLLABORATION: Zayn & Taylor Swift – ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ from Fifty Shades Darker

BEST POP: Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – ‘Down’

BEST HIP HOP: Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

BEST DANCE: Zedd and Alessia Cara – ‘Stay’

BEST ROCK: Twenty One Pilots – ‘Heavydirtysoul’

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM (multiple winners)

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – ‘Black SpiderMan’

The Hamilton Mixtape – ‘Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)’

Big Sean – ‘Light’

Alessia Cara – ‘Scars To Your Beautiful’

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – ‘Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL’

John Legend – ‘Surefire’

SONG OF SUMMER: XO Tour Llif3 – ‘Lil Uzi Vert’

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

BEST DIRECTION: Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

BEST ART DIRECTION: Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: Kanye West – ‘Fade’

BEST EDITING: Young Thug – ‘Wyclef Jean’