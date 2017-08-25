MTV have invited transgender military groups to the VMAs

The military service members' attendance will be contingent on military approval

MTV have extended invites to Sunday’s Video Music Awards to transgender military groups.

Last month, Donald Trump declared that he would be banning transgender people from military service.

The US President made the announcement in a series of tweets. “After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military,” he wrote.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

The decision reverses President Obama’s transformation of the military, in which transgender people were allowed to serve openly. Obama’s defence secretary Ashton B. Carter also opened up all combat roles to women and made the appointment of the first openly gay army secretary.

The transgender military groups’ attendance at Sunday’s awards show will be contingent on military approval. Active duty military have to conform to certain restrictions when it comes to public events.

“At this time the Department of Defense is reviewing the parameters of the request,” Pentagon Spokesman Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick told CNN.

“MTV has invited transgender members of the U.S. armed forces to the 2017 Video Music Awards and we would be honored if they could attend,” MTV president Christopher McCarthy said. “Any patriot who is putting their own life at risk to fight for our freedom and stands for equality is a hero at MTV, and to young people everywhere.”

At the time of the ban announcement, the entertainment worl reacted with shock and anger. “I’m starting to think they don’t know what these letters actually stand for,” Seth Rogen tweeted, quoting an old tweet from Ivanka Trump in which she claimed to be “proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy.”

Tegan and Sara wrote: “I have complex feelings about the military but banning trans people sets a dangerous and shameful precedent about who matters. This is f’d.”

Author Roxane Gay posted a series of thoughts, starting: “This predictable weak ass move from the president is so desperate. Attacking the most vulnerable because he is such a spectacular failure.

“Fuck him and this mealy mouthed half assed bigotry against trans people,” she added later. “And also fuck everyone still sitting around talking about Hillary Clinton while this disgrace of a man tries to erase LGBT people.”

“so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people but funds the F-35? sounds like cowardice,” wrote Chelsea Manning.