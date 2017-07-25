Kendrick Lamar leads MTV VMAs 2017 nominations

The awards ceremony, which honours the best music videos of the past year, will be held in Inglewood, California on August 27

The nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2017 have been announced, with Kendrick Lamar leading the way with eight nominations in total – see the full list below.

This year’s VMAs – which recognises the best music videos of the past year – will take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California on August 27. Two new awards are being introduced to this year’s ceremony: a non-gendered ‘Artist of the Year’ category, and an award for ‘Best Fight Against the System’, which recognises those videos which “inspire viewers to stand up and fight injustice.”

Lamar looks set for a successful evening at this year’s VMAs, notching eight nominations in total – seven of which are for the video for his song ‘HUMBLE.’

Elsewhere, Lorde and Ariana Grande are both nominated along with Lamar for Artist of the Year, while Coldplay, Foo Fighters and Green Day are set to battle it out for Best Rock Video.

See the full list of nominations for the MTV VMAs 2017 below.

Video of the Year:

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

Bruno Mars: ’24K Magic’

Alessia Cara: ‘Scars to Your Beautiful’

DJ Khaled: ‘Wild Thoughts’ [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

The Weeknd: ‘Reminder’

Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist:

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration:

Charlie Puth: ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ [ft. Selena Gomez]

DJ Khaled: ‘Wild Thoughts’ [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

D.R.A.M.: ‘Broccoli’ [ft. Lil Yachty]

The Chainsmokers: ‘Closer’ [ft. Halsey]

Calvin Harris: ‘Feels’ [ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean]

Zayn and Taylor Swift: ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)’

Best Pop Video:

Shawn Mendes: ‘Treat You Better’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Shape of You’

Harry Styles: ‘Sign of the Times’

Fifth Harmony: ‘Down’ [ft. Gucci Mane]

Katy Perry: ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ [ft. Skip Marley]

Miley Cyrus: ‘Malibu’

Best Hip Hop Video:

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

Big Sean: ‘Bounce Back’

Chance the Rapper: ‘Same Drugs’

D.R.A.M.: ‘Broccoli’ [ft. Lil Yachty]

Migos: ‘Bad and Boujee’ [ft. Lil Uzi Vert]

DJ Khaled: ‘I’m the One’ [ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne]

Best Dance Video:

Zedd and Alessia Cara: ‘Stay’

Kygo and Selena Gomez: ‘It Ain’t Me’

Calvin Harris: ‘My Way’

Major Lazer: ‘Cold Water’ [ft. Justin Bieber and MØ]

Afrojack: ‘Gone’ [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

Best Rock Video:

Coldplay: “A Head Full of Dreams’

Fall Out Boy: ‘Young And Menace’

Twenty One Pilots: ‘Heavydirtysoul’

Green Day: ‘Bang Bang’

Foo Fighters: ‘Run’

Best Fight Against the System:

Logic: ‘Black SpiderMan’

The Hamilton Mixtape: ‘Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)’

Big Sean: ‘Light’

Alessia Cara: ‘Scars to Your Beautiful’

Taboo: ‘Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL’ [ft. Shailene Woodley]

John Legend: ‘Surefire’

Best Cinematography:

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

Imagine Dragons: ‘Thunder’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Castle on the Hill’

DJ Shadow: ‘Nobody Speak’ [ft. Run the Jewels]

Halsey: ‘Now or Never’

Best Direction:

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

Katy Perry: ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ [ft. Skip Marley]

Bruno Mars: ’24K Magic’

Alessia Cara: ‘Scars to Your Beautiful’

The Weeknd: ‘Reminder’

Best Art Direction:

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

Bruno Mars: ’24K Magic’

Katy Perry: ‘Bon Appetit’ [ft. Migos]

DJ Khaled: ‘Wild Thoughts’ [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

The Weeknd: ‘Reminder’

Best Visual Effects:

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

A Tribe Called Quest: ‘Dis Generation’

KYLE: ‘iSpy’ [ft. Lil Yachty]

Katy Perry: ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ [ft. Skip Marley]

Harry Styles: ‘Sign of the Times’

Best Choreography:

Kanye West: ‘Fade’

Ariana Grande: ‘Side to Side’ [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Kendrick Lamar: ‘HUMBLE.’

Sia: ‘The Greatest’

Fifth Harmony: ‘Down’ [ft. Gucci Mane]

Best Editing:

Future: ‘Mask Off’

Young Thug: ‘Wyclef Jean’

Lorde: ‘Green Light’

The Chainsmokers: ‘Closer’ [ft. Halsey]

The Weeknd: ‘Reminder’