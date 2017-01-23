Mumford & Sons announce new US tour dates

Surrounding band's Boston Calling headline slot and support stint with U2

Mumford & Sons have announced three new North American tour dates for 2017.

The band are already set to support U2 in the US and Canada during May, now announcing headline shows for Louisville in Kentucky, Burgettstown in Pennsylvania and Camden, New Jersey that same month.

“When the band are on the road, they don’t always get the chance to visit all the places they’d like to,” reads a statement on their official website. “It’s an opportunity to catch up with a few cities they haven’t been to recently and have a party.”

See these dates in full below. All tickets go on sale this Friday (January 27).

Louisville, KFC Yum Center (May 23)

Burgettstown, KeyBank Pavilion (May 24)

Camden, BB&T Pavilion (May 25)

Mumford & Sons also headline Boston Calling festival this year, which runs from May 26-28.

Meanwhi;e, Marcus Mumford recently said that he regrets his band’s name, going as far as to call it “rubbish”.

Mumford said: “I regret our band name. It’s rubbish. It’s a rubbish name. You never really think about it when you’re in the pub, you’ve done your first rehearsal, you’ve written your first song and someone’s like: ‘you need a band name now’.”

