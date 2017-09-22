Mumford & Sons to headline War Child charity show in London

They'll be supported by Bear's Den and Tom Grennan

Mumford & Sons will headline War Child’s Winter Gala in November, marking their first London show since performing at Hyde Park in July last year.

The folk rock giants will headline the black tie event at London’s Montcalm Hotel on November 3. Tickets are priced at £150, which also includes a sit-down three course meal with champagne. You can buy them here.

They will also be supported by both Bear’s Den and Tom Grennan for the show.

Describing the show, the band said: “We are stoked to be a part of the Winter Gala line-up this year in celebration of the event’s tenth birthday.”

Speaking of frequent collaborator Ross Stirling, who secured their involvement, they said: “Ross has been a dear friend of ours for almost all of those ten years, and fortunately this year we’re not off in another corner of the World on tour. This year’s beneficiaries, War Child, are a hugely important organisation to us, and this is going to be a great fundraiser and celebration of the hard work they do.”

Speaking to NME in July, Mumford & Sons also opened up how their 2015 album ‘Wilder Mind’ became perceived as a statement after they ditched the banjos for electric guitars.

“A lot of people heard [lead single] ‘Believe’ and started giving the album one-star reviews on iTunes before it had even come out. It was definitely hard for our fans, I think,” admitted bassist Ted Dwane.

“But maybe that wasn’t such a bad thing,” said keyboard player Ben Lovett.

“Maybe there were fair-weather fans, or people who liked us for elements of our instrumentation that had nothing to do with the stories or melodies… If they’ve switched off, that’s OK. But I think quite a few people switched on. If there’s any regret, I think it’s that between us and the people we spoke to in the media, the album became more of a statement than it needed to be. I think the music should have done the talking, rather than us – letting musicians talk can be dangerous sometimes.”