Listen to Damon Albarn on new Mura Masa track ‘Blu’

Mura Masa has unveiled a new track featuring Damon Albarn.

The UK producer, real name Alex Crossan, will release his self-titled debut album on July 14. It features guest appearances from Charli XCX, Desiigner, A$AP Rocky and more.

You can hear the Albarn-featuring track, titled ‘Blu’, at Apple Music.

Speaking to NME recently, Crossan said: “Meeting Damon Albarn was mad because [Gorillaz album] ‘Demon Days’ was the first album I bought, so getting to meet up and actually work with him was crazy.”

“Originally we were talking about the Gorillaz record [‘Humanz’] and I was going to do some work on that, so I was asking questions like ‘What was it about? What should I be going for? What sounds should I use?’, and he put his hand on my leg and went, ‘we will see each other again – don’t worry’. That was very comforting and really special. I think I was being mentored by him in a way, whatever his intentions.”

Mura Masa also spoke about being labelled the “new Calvin Harris”.

He said: “Am I the next Calvin Harris? No. I think he has his own thing going on. I don’t know what I’m going to do next as well – like he went from being a little Scottish weedy kid making funk music to dating Taylor Swift and making number one records. And now he’s kind of pulling it back – it’s gone back into funk world. I’m a huge fan of him. He’s one of the best producers of the 21st century. Hopefully I’ll have a similar narrative to his where I try different things and grow like he did.”