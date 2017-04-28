Muse and Biffy Clyro announced for Vital festival

They join Tiesto and Clean Bandit

Muse and Biffy Clyro have been announced for Belfast’s Vital festival.

Both acts will headline the bash at Boucher Road Playing Fields on Wednesday, August 23. Tickets for the annual event go on sale on May 5 at 9am.

Tiesto, Clean Bandit and Robin Schulz will also perform at the event along with Nothing But Thieves and Dublin band Fangclub.

Muse last played in Belfast in 2016 as part of their Drones world tour, which also saw them headline a night at Glastonbury.

The trio are currently gearing up to tour the US with 30 Seconds To Mars and PVRIS, as well as play their only European festival by headlining Reading & Leeds 2017 with Kasabian and Eminem.

Frontman Matt Bellamy recently shared a video of the band “back in the studio” working on a new track.

For the last few months, the band have been sharing photos of them at work songwriting and recording new music from the studio.

Fans have been speculating as to whether their eighth album and the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Drones‘ may be released this year.

Reports recently suggested that Muse were recording at London’s AIR Studios, working on three new songs. The band previously worked at AIR Studios on songs from ‘Absolution’, ‘The 2nd Law’ and ‘Drones’.

Last year, Bellamy suggested that the band could be heading in a more stripped-back and acoustic direction for their next record.

Biffy Clyro meanwhile, recently rewarded their “500 biggest fans” with a brand new vinyl release.

The Kilmarnock trio teamed up with Spotify for the new fan giveaway, with the limited edition 12″ vinyl in question containing a recording of their ‘Spotify Sessions’ performance – which was recorded in the streaming service’s Berlin office last summer.

The new release represented Spotify’s first foray into the physical music market, which will initially target Biffy Clyro’s most ardent followers. Part of Spotify’s new Fans First programme, the first 500 Biffy fans to redeem the offer will receive the limited edition copy of the ‘Spotify Sessions’ vinyl free of charge. The release date of the vinyl has yet to be confirmed.