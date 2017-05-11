Muse announce new single ‘Dig Down’

This will be their first new material since 'Drones'

Muse have announced the release of new material with new single ‘Dig Down’.

The band have been teasing the release of new material for the past week, after it emerged that they had been working at Air Studios in London where they were said to have recorded three new songs. It was said that one was ‘heavy’ and the others ‘not really’ – before assuring fans that a ‘new song was coming soon‘.

Now, they’ve revealed that the new single and video for ‘Dig Down’ will be coming on May 18. It is a one-off single, rather than a cut from a new album.

Across the last week, the band unveiled two cryptic teaser showing footage of the filming of a new music video, while frontman Matt Bellamy also recently shared a photo of his son Bing ‘on set’.

This is their first new material since 2015’s ‘Drones‘. Last year, Bellamy suggested that the band could be heading in a more stripped-back and acoustic direction for their next record.

“I feel like I say it every time with each album but I feel like it might be time to actually do something a bit more stripped down,” he said.

Muse’s summer of touring sees them call in to the UK and Ireland for headline sets at Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as Vital Festival in Belfast.