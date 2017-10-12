Muse are back in the studio – with an old friend and collaborator

Could another surprise single arrive soon?

Muse have shared photos of their return to the studio – working once again with producer Rich Costey.

Earlier this year, it emerged that they had been working at Air Studios in London where they were said to have recorded three new songs. They said that one of the tracks was ‘heavy’ and the others ‘not really’. After dropping one-off single ‘Dig Down‘, it looks like another may be like to appear soon as they band head back to more more new music.

After their blistering headline performances at Reading & Leeds 2017, the latest photos show the band recording what appears to be more guitar-based music with Costey – who worked with the band on their third and fourth albums ‘Absolution’ and ‘Black Holes And Revelations’.

Here we go #regram @mattbellamy A post shared by MUSE (@muse) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Back in the studio with Rich Costey. A post shared by MUSE (@muse) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Good sounds coming together. A post shared by MUSE (@muse) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Great day in the studio. Listening back and looking forward to cracking on tomorrow. A post shared by MUSE (@muse) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

Muse have also told fans not to expect a new album in the near future, but instead a series of singles and EPs.

The good thing is we’re gonna put out songs like Dig Down ahead of the album,” said frontman Matt Bellamy. “We’re going to put out at least another three songs… or even more ahead of the next album coming out.”

“People are going to see into the creative process as we’re writing and recording the songs, and we’re going to put them out quite soon after.”

He added: “Even though the overall album will be a long wait some of the songs are going to be available way ahead of that.”

As well as appearing with Miles Kane to cover The Beatles at a friend’s birthday party in LA, Bellamy also made headlines when promising fans a new box set of their early material.

In May, frontman Matt Bellamy alluded on Twitter to the upcoming release of ‘Origin Of Muse’ . Bellamy described it as the “first two albums plus early demos and rare stuff etc,” adding that it would be “a kind of autobiography of music”. He added that it would feature ‘a few’ unheard tracks, but that he “prefers the term ‘terrible early demos’, not songs”.

Drummer Dom Howard later later added: “We’re putting together a book with some remastered vinyl. We remastered the first two albums ‘Showbiz‘ and ‘Origin of Symmetry’. We’re putting together a package with a lot of historic content. Bits and pieces like photographs, music and some really old demos. All sorts of old stuff that basically attempts to tell a story from where we started as a band when we were kids in school to ‘Origin of Symmetry’.

“It’s going to be a very elaborate vinyl package. There’s gonna be some other bits of music. There’s a story about how the music has changed from being kids to recording ‘Origin of Symmetry’ because we changed so much as a band over those first few years. It was a bizarre journey we took musically. We’re just trying to tell people that story and release the albums and a bunch of rarities.”