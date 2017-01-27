Muse, Bob Dylan and The Weeknd to play fan-curated festival

Chance the Rapper, 30 Seconds to Mars and Franz Ferdinand also play Firefly



The 2017 line-up has been announced for Firefly Festival, which bills itself as the first to be “curated” by fans.

Taking place in Dover, Delaware on June 15-18, confirmed acts include The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper and Bob Dylan.

Australian producer Flume is on the bill, as well as Twenty Seconds to Mars, Weezer, The Shins, Dillon Francis, Glass Animals, Franz Ferdinand, Sunflower Bean, Maggie Rogers, Banks and Kesha.

Christiane Pheil, Creative Programming Director and Talent Strategist at Firefly, told Consequence of Sound that “Busta Rhymes, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Galantis, and Dillon Francis are all examples of artists we moved forward with due to fan feedback.” Bookings are based on reactions from fan surveys, and Pheil said Bob Dylan had been “in the top 10” of the surveys for years. “When it comes to booking an act of his calibre, it’s all about the stars aligning. The pieces fell into place this year and we’re thrilled to get him to The Woodlands.”

Firefly tickets go on sale January 27 at 1pm EST.

Muse recently revealed plans for 2017, saying they hope to record new material this year. Speaking at the Q Awards, the ‘Drones’ band said: “We’re going to do some festivals in the US maybe, because we kind of missed that out last summer. If we feel like it we might record a new song or two but I don’t think we’ll do a new album.”

As for touring plans, the band’s live director has recently revealed that the band’s plans for their next world tour involve them ‘levitating on magnets‘.