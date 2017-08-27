Muse bring out AC/DC’s Brian Johnson as they close ‘fucking cool’ Reading 2017

The trio wrapped up the latest edition of the festival with their biggest hits and some rarities

Muse brought Reading 2017 to a close tonight (August 27) with a career-spanning setlist and a surprise appearance from AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson.

The band headlined the festival for a third time, having previously topped the bill in 2011 and 2006.

Johnson joined the trio on stage at the start of the encore. Frontman Matt Bellamy could be seen talking into his microphone, but no sound could be heard at first. “He’s back!” he could eventually be heard to say when the issue was resolved. He then introduced Johnson to the stage to join Muse in a cover of AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’.

“Thank you so much, thank you boys,” Johnson said at the end of the song, hugging Bellamy. The performance marked one of his first since being forced to leave AC/DC due to hearing issues. He previously joined Robert Plant and Paul Rodgers on stage in Oxford earlier this year.

While Muse didn’t play any more straight covers in the set, a few of their songs were infused with riffs from other classic tracks.

They closed ‘Hysteria’ with a burst of Led Zeppelin‘s ‘Heartbreaker’, while ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ got a little makeover courtesy of Rage Against The Machine‘s ‘Township Rebellion’. Rarely played debut album track ‘Showbiz’, meanwhile, was brought to a close with a snippet of Nirvana‘s ‘Breed’.

“You guys are so fucking cool,” Bellamy told the crowd after ‘Supermassive Black Hole’. “How’s it going Reading?” The band played ‘Mercy’, from latest album ‘Drones‘ next, which saw huge rafts of streamers billowing out from the stage and into the crowd.

“Thank you Reading Festival!” Bellamy said as the set came to an end. “Thanks to Brian Johnson. We love you England!” He then took a selfie with bandmates Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme in front of the huge crowd.

Muse played:

‘Dig Down’

‘[Drill Sergeant]’

‘Psycho’

‘Interlude’

‘Hysteria’

‘Plug In Baby’

‘Stockholm Syndrome’

‘The 2nd Law: Isolated System’

‘Showbiz’

‘Supermassive Black Hole’

‘Mercy’

‘Munich Jam’

‘Madness’

‘Dead Inside’

‘Prelude’

‘Starlight

‘Time Is Running Out’

‘Take A Bow’

‘Back In Black’

‘Uprising’

‘Knights Of Cydonia’