Watch Muse’s dystopian video for new single ‘Dig Down’

Band share clip for new one-off single

Muse have unveiled their new single ‘Dig Down’ and shared its accompanying video. Scroll below to watch.

The band have been teasing the release of new material for the past week, after it emerged that they had been working at Air Studios in London where they were said to have recorded three new songs. It was said that one was ‘heavy’ and the others ‘not really’ – before assuring fans that a ‘new song was coming soon‘.

Their new video is directed by Lance Drake and stars activist/model Lauren Wasser. Frontman Matt Bellamy says of it: “When I was writing this song, I was looking to counteract the current negativity in the world and give inspiration, optimism and hope to people to fight for the causes they believe in; that as individuals we can choose to change the world if we want to.”

You can now watch the dystopian, Resident Evil-esque video for ‘Dig Down’ beneath. ‘Dig Down’ is out now and is a one-off single, rather than a cut from a new album.

This is their first new material since 2015’s ‘Drones’. Last year, Bellamy suggested that the band could be heading in a more stripped-back and acoustic direction for their next record.

“I feel like I say it every time with each album but I feel like it might be time to actually do something a bit more stripped down,” he said.

Watch an archive NME video interview with Muse below:

Muse’s summer of touring sees them call in to the UK and Ireland for headline sets at Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as Vital Festival in Belfast.