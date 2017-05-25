Muse discuss what to expect from their new ‘Origin Of’ early material and rarities album

Muse have revealed what to expect from their new ‘Origin Of’ compilation – due for release later this year.

Earlier this week, frontman Matt Bellamy teased that not only might they play a ‘by request’ show where the fans choose the setlist at Reading & Leeds, but he also alluded to ‘Origin Of Muse’ – a compendium of their first two records, ‘Showbiz’ and ‘Origin Of Symmetry’, with added “early demos and rare stuff etc,” adding that it would be “a kind of autobiography of music”.

Now, a new video interview has emerged with more details about the project.

“We’re going to put out something actually, this year,” Bellamy told Andy Harms on Alt 98.7. “We’re working on it. It’s probably going to be a limited edition like package of the first two albums put together, but with all the songs and demos that we made around that time.

“We’re hopefully gonna put that out this year – we’re going to call it ‘Origin Of Muse’, because it’s basically the story musically of how we got to the ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ album. “



Asked if they might play any old records in full as they approach the 20th anniversary of their 1999 debut ‘Showbiz’, drummer Dom Howard replied: “We’ve actually already done that with ‘Origin Of Symmetry’, on its 10th anniversary in the UK.”

Bellamy added: “We played ‘Black Holes And Revelations’ from top to finish, but that was actually just as the album came out. We’ve done it a couple of times. Some albums lend themselves better to it than others. ‘Drones’ would work. We’ve done it twice before, maybe we’ll do it again. I enjoyed it, we’ll do it again.”

Last week saw the Devonshire space-rock trio unveil the video for new one-off single ‘Dig Down‘, after teasing new material for the past few weeks. Then, they revealed that while they hope to release their new album in the second half of 2018, there will be more new songs to come in the mean time.

Muse’s summer of touring sees them call in to the UK and Ireland for headline sets at Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as Vital Festival in Belfast.