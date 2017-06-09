Muse to stream concert live via Facebook this weekend

Band will also offer fans to vote on which songs they play

Muse have announced that they will stream their concert in Austin, Texas live on Facebook this weekend.

The British band play the Austin 360 Amphitheatre this Saturday (June 10) and will air the entire show via Facebook Live. You will be able to watch it here.

During the show, Muse will also hold a poll for fans to vote for three songs that they should play during their set.

The news comes weeks after the release of the band’s one-off single ‘Dig Down’.

Muse also recently revealed that they plan to release more new songs separately, ahead of their next album coming out.

“The good thing is we’re gonna put out songs like Dig Down ahead of the album,” frontman Matt Bellamy told Radio X. “We’re going to put out at least another three songs… or even more ahead of the next album coming out.”

“People are going to see into the creative process as we’re writing and recording the songs, and we’re going to put them out quite soon after.”

He added: “Even though the overall album will be a long wait some of the songs are going to be available way ahead of that.”

Earlier this year, it emerged that they had been working at Air Studios in London where they were said to have recorded three new songs. They said that one of the tracks was ‘heavy’ and the others ‘not really’.

Muse’s summer of touring sees them call in to the UK and Ireland for headline sets at Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as Vital Festival in Belfast.