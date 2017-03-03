Muse, Gorillaz and Libertines collaborators reunite to reform Senseless Things

They'll be playing their first gig since 1995

Having spent the years since their split working with the likes of Muse, Gorillaz and The Libertines, ’90s rock veterans Senseless Things have reformed. Check out their new single ‘Lost Honey’ below.

After forming in 1986, Senseless Things split in 1995 after four albums together – with much of their artwork created by Gorillaz animator Jamie Hewlett. They attracted a strong cult following with singles including ‘Girlfriend’, ‘Easy To Smile’, ‘Hold It Down’, ‘Too Much Kissing’, ‘Homophobic Asshole’ and ‘Primary Instinct’.

Since their split, drummer Cass Browne worked with Gorillaz since their inception, bassist Morgan Nicholls joined The Streets and later Muse as their live keyboard-player, singer Mark Keds briefly joined The Wildhearts and co-wrote ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ with The Libertines, and Ben Harding went on to join 3 Colours Red.

Now, they’re back and working on new material. After unveiling new single ‘Lost Honey’, the band will also play a comeback show with their first live gig since 1995 at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire on March 25. Tickets are available here.

Nicholls’ Muse bandmates have spoken out to share their support:

Surely these rapscallions getting back together will be one of the gigs of the year! #senselessthings A post shared by domhoward77 (@domhoward77) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Meanwhile, Jamie Hewlett has created some of his signature artwork for the band’s return:

This comes as part of a huge wave of ’90s bands reforming – after Sleeper announced their return, as well as the likes of Shed Seven, Space, Dodgy, The Bluetones and more.