Muse announce charity gig with fans picking their setlist

Show is in aid of The Passage, a London resource centre for homeless and vulnerable people

Muse have announced details of a charity gig taking place in London next month, which will see their fans deciding on the night’s setlist.

The band will play an intimate show at The O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on August 19 in aid of The Passage, a London resource centre for homeless and vulnerable people.

Described as a ‘By Request’ show, fans will be able to choose up to ten of their favourite Muse songs, with the final results being used to curate the setlist for the evening.

Frontman Matt Bellamy says of the news: “We have admired The Passage’s work for a while now. Their work is vital to the community in London. We are looking forward to doing our bit to help the amazing staff and volunteers and the homeless people who benefit from their tireless hard work.”

The show will come a week before Muse headline Reading and Leeds festivals for the third time. There have been rumours that their Reading and Leeds sets will also be ‘by request’.

Muse recently released a one-off single called ‘Dig Down’. They have also revealed that they plan to release more new songs separately ahead of their next album coming out.

“The good thing is we’re gonna put out songs like ‘Dig Down’ ahead of the album,” Bellamy has said. “We’re going to put out at least another three songs… or even more ahead of the next album coming out. People are going to see into the creative process as we’re writing and recording the songs, and we’re going to put them out quite soon after.”

The singer added: “Even though the overall album will be a long wait some of the songs are going to be available way ahead of that.”