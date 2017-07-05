Watch Muse’s Matt Bellamy recall how he ‘may have been abducted’ by aliens

Frontman says he saw a UFO when he was a teenager

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has remembered a strange incident when he was teenager and how he “may have” been abducted by aliens.

Speaking on Radio X, the singer recalled how he believes he saw a UFO when he was “about 17 or 16… driving to my girlfriend’s house in the middle of the woods”.

“I saw this flashing light,” Bellamy explained. “It was really unusual at that time of night… I remember just waking up at home, and to this day I don’t quite remember the journey from there home.”

He went on to admit that he doesn’t “know if it was a UFO, it might have been a helicopter or something” and that his judgment may have been compromised at the time, explaining: “I was driving so I definitely didn’t drink anything. I’m not suggesting that at all, but I may have smoked something that was grown in Devon.”

Drummer Dominic Howard joked that while he hasn’t seen a UFO before, he has “been dragged out of my bed by goblins”. Watch in the video below.

Meanwhile, Muse have announced a charity gig with fans picking their setlist. The band will play an intimate show at The O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on August 19 in aid of The Passage, a resource centre for homeless and vulnerable people.

Frontman Matt Bellamy said of the news: “We have admired The Passage’s work for a while now. Their work is vital to the community in London. We are looking forward to doing our bit to help the amazing staff and volunteers and the homeless people who benefit from their tireless hard work.”