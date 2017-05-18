Muse’s Matt Bellamy says his son is forming a band with Trent Reznor’s kids

Singer's son is to start at the same school that the Nine Inch Nails frontman's children attend

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has spoken about a possible future in music for his son.

The singer’s only child with actress Kate Hudson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy was born in July 2011. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple’s Beats 1 radio, Bellamy revealed how his son is starting at the same school as Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor‘s kids, joking that they might start a band together.

“My son’s going to go to a new school with Trent Reznor’s kids, which is pretty amazing,” Bellamy said. “I’m so blown away that my kid’s gonna get in a band with Trent Reznor’s kids at some point, that’s amazing.”

On Reznor’s thoughts about the idea, Bellamy continued: “He’s down. I can’t remember who suggested it first actually, but yeah, it’s going to happen. Or [they could become] film composers, who knows?”

Watch Muse’s full interview with Lowe below:

Earlier today, Muse shared the video for their new single ‘Dig Down’. ‘Dig Down’ is the band’s first new material since 2015’s ‘Drones’ and is a one-off single, rather than a cut from a new album.

The band have been teasing the release of new material recently, after it emerged that they had been working at Air Studios in London where they were said to have recorded three new songs.

Muse’s summer of touring sees them call in to the UK and Ireland for headline sets at Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as Vital Festival in Belfast.