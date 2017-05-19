Muse promise more new music ahead of their next album

A supermassive year for Muse fans

Muse have revealed that they plan to release more new songs separately, ahead of their next album coming out.

Yesterday saw the Devonshire space-rock trio unveil the video for new one-off single ‘Dig Down‘, after teasing new material for the past few weeks. Now, they’ve revealed that while they hope to release their new album in the second half of 2018, there will be more new songs to come in the mean time.

“The good thing is we’re gonna put out songs like Dig Down ahead of the album,” frontman Matt Bellamy told Radio X. “We’re going to put out at least another three songs… or even more ahead of the next album coming out.”

“People are going to see into the creative process as we’re writing and recording the songs, and we’re going to put them out quite soon after.”

He added: “Even though the overall album will be a long wait some of the songs are going to be available way ahead of that.”

Earlier this year, it emerged that they had been working at Air Studios in London where they were said to have recorded three new songs. They said that one of the tracks was ‘heavy’ and the others ‘not really’.

Muse’s summer of touring sees them call in to the UK and Ireland for headline sets at Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as Vital Festival in Belfast.