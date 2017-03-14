Muse have recorded ‘three new songs’ in a London recording studio

Could album No.8 be on the way already?

Muse have revealed to fans that they’ve been in the studio in London, where they’ve recorded three new songs.

The Devonshire space-rock trio are currently gearing up to tour the US with 30 Seconds To Mars and PVRIS, as well as play their only European festival by headlining Reading & Leeds 2017 with Kasabian and Eminem.

For the last few months, the band have been sharing photos of them at work songwriting and recording new music from the studio – but now one fan has tracked them down to Air Studios in London to find out how progress is going.

As Binaural reports, photos uploaded to the Instagram account Florian Muse’ show a fan meeting Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dom Howard outside of the studio and found out that they’d so far recorded three new songs, and that one was ‘heavy’ and the others ‘not really’ – as well as working on a few other things for the upcoming tour.

Muse have previously worked at AIR Studios on songs from ‘Absolution’, ‘The 2nd Law’ and ‘Drones’. NME has contacted a Muse spokesman for further comment.

Fans are now speculating as to whether their eighth album and the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Drones‘ may be released this year. Last year, Bellamy suggested that the band could be heading in a more stripped-back and acoustic direction for their next record.

“I feel like I say it every time with each album but I feel like it might be time to actually do something a bit more stripped down,” he said.

Since then, he shared a photo of himself ‘attempting to write a song on an acoustic guitar’:https://www.instagram.com/p/BNkWfUOguAm/Reading & Leeds festival takes place from 25-27 August over the Bank Holiday weekend.