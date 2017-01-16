Muse return to studio as Matt Bellamy shares video of son drumming

Could we hear a new Muse album in 2017?

Muse have returned to the recording studio to work on new music – sharing photos of their progress.

The band are currently gearing up to headline Reading & Leeds festival this summer. Now, fans are speculating whether or not the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Drones‘ could be released before then.

Taking to Instagram, frontman Matt Bellamy has shared footage of his son Bing engaged in a drum battle with Muse drummer Dom Howard:

Bing duels with @domhoward77 A video posted by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

Howard has also shared a photo that shows him laying down a drum track:

Snare drums are so 2016.. 🥁 A photo posted by domhoward77 (@domhoward77) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:30pm PST

Last year, Bellamy suggested that the band could be heading in a more stripped-back and acoustic direction for their next record.

“I feel like I say it every time with each album but I feel like it might be time to actually do something a bit more stripped down,” he said.

Since then, he’s shared a photo of himself ‘attempting to write a song on an acoustic guitar’:

Attempting to write a song on an acoustic guitar #oldskool #vintage #whereismywhammy A photo posted by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:13pm PST

Speaking of their ambitious plans for future tours, Bellamy said: “We were just talking about augmented reality. Like Pokemon vibes, using phones because you go to a concert now and everyone’s got a phone and is filming and is taking pictures. Utilising that would be a cool thing.”

This comes after the band’s live director revealed that the band’s plans for their next world tour involve them ‘levitating on magnets‘. Meanwhile, Bellamy teased that the band could play a more intimate club tour – in which their setlist is comprised of requests made by fans.

The frontman also split opinion when he revealed that he voted for Brexit.

Reading & Leeds festival takes place from 25-27 August over the Bank Holiday weekend. Hundreds more acts are yet to be announced. Tickets are on sale now.

