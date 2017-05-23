Muse tease reissue of first two albums and ‘by request’ set for Reading & Leeds

Expect some supermassive surprises

Muse have excited fans by teasing that they might reissue their first two albums with unheard tracks – and that they might play a ‘by request’ set when they headline Reading & Leeds 2017.

Frontman Matt Bellamy was answering fans’ questions on Twitter, when he alluded to the upcoming release of ‘Origin Of Muse’ – which seems to be a compendium of their first two records, ‘Showbiz’ and ‘Origin Of Symmetry’.

Bellamy described it as the “first two albums plus early demos and rare stuff etc,” adding that it would be “a kind of autobiography of music”. He added that it would feature ‘a few’ unheard tracks, but that he “prefers the term ‘terrible early demos’, not songs”.

Then, when asked about what to expect from their upcoming headline set at Reading & Leeds, Bellamy replied “not sure yet. Was wondering if we should do it by request?” This follows the band previously teasing to do a ‘by request’ club tour last year, in which the setlist would be voted for by fans.

“The good thing is we’re gonna put out songs like Dig Down ahead of the album,” said Bellamy. “We’re going to put out at least another three songs… or even more ahead of the next album coming out. People are going to see into the creative process as we’re writing and recording the songs, and we’re going to put them out quite soon after.”

He added: “Even though the overall album will be a long wait some of the songs are going to be available way ahead of that.”

Muse’s summer of touring sees them call in to the UK and Ireland for headline sets at Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as Vital Festival in Belfast.